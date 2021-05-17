Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 1.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,350. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

