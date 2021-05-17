Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.74. 6,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

