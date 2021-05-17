Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

IJR traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

