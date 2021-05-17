Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.68 and a twelve month high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

