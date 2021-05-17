Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 22,616 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

