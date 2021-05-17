Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,346. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

