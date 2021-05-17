TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.32

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TowneBank by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

