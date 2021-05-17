Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.88 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

