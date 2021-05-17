Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,211 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,645% compared to the average daily volume of 184 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. 597,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -156.52, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

