TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $13.45. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 7,691 shares traded.

TACT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

