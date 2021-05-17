Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

