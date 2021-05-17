Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

