Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

