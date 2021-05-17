Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 77,600 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.73 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

