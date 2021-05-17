Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PTC by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 200,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.32. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

