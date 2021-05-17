Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.04 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE LW opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

