Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.19, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

