Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,050 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

WYNN stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.