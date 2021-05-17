Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,340 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $246.71 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

