Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $12,024,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold 145,493 shares of company stock worth $23,738,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of -270.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

