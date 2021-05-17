Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,370 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE:EMN opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

