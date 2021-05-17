Treat DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $7,242.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00004604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00464356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00226285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.01306586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00042361 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

