Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given a C$0.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) received a C$0.30 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

TV stock remained flat at $C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday. 412,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$237.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

