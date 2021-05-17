Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $101.67. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

