Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,014. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.