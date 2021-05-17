Trex (NYSE:TREX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

NYSE TREX opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.