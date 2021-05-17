Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

TSE TCN traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$13.31. 99,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,738. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$7.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

