Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.30

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 24847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a PE ratio of -27.06.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

