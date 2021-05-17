Tripio Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.17 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.