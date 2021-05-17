Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.