Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $3.16 million and $851.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,552.40 or 1.00155491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00191998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.