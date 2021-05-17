TROY 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.25 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, TROY has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $153.17 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00090604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00448515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00230200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.87 or 0.01348201 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042559 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.