True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.40

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 102143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The stock has a market cap of C$646.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.