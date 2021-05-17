TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). TrueCar posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

