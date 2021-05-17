TrueUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $292.15 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $292.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,125,523,285 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

