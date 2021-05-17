Truist Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $150.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.
Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.08. 5,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16.
In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.