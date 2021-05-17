Truist Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $150.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.08. 5,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

