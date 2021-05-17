Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.64 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

