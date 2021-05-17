Truist Increases NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $48.63. 2,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,179. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.