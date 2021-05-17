Truist Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $52.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMS. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.82. 5,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. GMS has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

