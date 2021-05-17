Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.