Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.52 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 434.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

