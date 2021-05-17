Truist Securiti Weighs in on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $23.52 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

