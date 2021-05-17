Truist Securities Trims The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.48.

DIS traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $169.42. 546,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

