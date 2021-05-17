Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $0.73

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $183.19 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00447680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00226562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.01323868 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042443 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

