TrustToken Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

