TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.84 and last traded at $102.99. 977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

