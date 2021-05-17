Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter.

TRQ stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

