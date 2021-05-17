Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Up 7.5%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 14,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,532,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $89,683,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $33,522,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,140,000.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

