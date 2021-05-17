Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

TSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.30. 20,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

