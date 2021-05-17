Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.
TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.
TSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.30. 20,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
