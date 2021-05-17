U Network Market Cap Hits $7.71 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.